COPING WITH LIMITED HEALTH CARE RESOURCES

All European countries are struggling with the need to meet growing demands for health care with limited resources, Berndt van Till, senior vice president of Akzo subsidiary Chefaro and incoming president of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association told the group's 30th annual conference in London (see also story alongside and Marketletter June 20).

This holds true for western as well as for central and eastern Europe, and has led to increasingly sophisticated measures to control expenditures in the health care systems, he said. Quite often, these measures refer to pharmaceuticals, which are regarded as a particularly important target, he pointed out, for example: positive or negative lists for doctors' prescribing; price controls, freezes and cuts; initiatives to facilitate generic substitution; and cost-containment measures regarding patients' contributions.

No Long-Term Solutions The results of all these measures, according to Mr van Till, clearly show that no long-term solutions have been found up to now in any European system. Indeed, he added, most of the measures have been taken in a crisis management approach, which often has a short-term impact.