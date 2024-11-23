Copley: payment in albuterol case

- A US federal judge has approved a cash settlement for a class action suit, awarded in August, which calls for Copley Pharmaceuticals to pay up to $150 million in damages to plaintiffs who claimed to have been injured by albuterol inhalers which were contaminated with bacteria. The firm recalled some batches of the product in 1993, and then pulled the product off the market completely the following year (Marketletters passim). The settlement recommends different levels of payment, depending on the degree of injury.