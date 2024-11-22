Copley Settles Albuterol Case

Generic drug producer Copley Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay up to $150 million to settle class-action claims in relation to contamination of its antiasthma drug albuterol.
Copley's settlement, which did not include an admission of culpability for the alleged deaths and injuries incurred through use of the drug, removes the veil of financial uncertainty that has shrouded the company since evidence revealed significant bacterial contamination of millions of vials of the drug with a more harmful strain of bacteria than the company would admit (Marketletter July 24).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze