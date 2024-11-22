Copley Settles Albuterol Case

Generic drug producer Copley Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay up to $150 million to settle class-action claims in relation to contamination of its antiasthma drug albuterol.

Copley's settlement, which did not include an admission of culpability for the alleged deaths and injuries incurred through use of the drug, removes the veil of financial uncertainty that has shrouded the company since evidence revealed significant bacterial contamination of millions of vials of the drug with a more harmful strain of bacteria than the company would admit (Marketletter July 24).