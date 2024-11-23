Saturday 23 November 2024

Copley Will Plead Guilty To Criminal Charges

8 June 1997

Copley Pharmaceuticals of the USA, a generics subsidiary of the Germancompany Hoechst, will plead guilty to a one-count criminal charge of conspiring to defraud the USA and its agency, the Food and Drug Administration, and will pay a fine of $10.6 million.

If the plea is accepted by the Court, the associated fine will be the largest ever paid by a generic drug manufacturer in the USA, according to a statement issued by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the Department of Justice, and the FDA.

Copley is charged with defrauding the FDA by changing manufacturing methods from those approved by the FDA for drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines; falsifying manufacturing batch records to cover up these manufacturing deviations; submitting false annual reports to the FDA for FDA-approved drugs which did not disclose the manufacturing changes; and failing to seek prior FDA approval for certain manufacturing changes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze