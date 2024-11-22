COPROMOTION OF SPARFLOXACIN

Warner-Lambert and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer have agreed that the latter will codevelop and copromote the orally-active quinolone antibiotic sparfloxacin in the USA and Canada.
W-L notes that the compound will soon enter Phase III clinical trials in the USA as a treatment for community-acquired infections. Its investigational indications are community-acquired pneumonia, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, complicated urinary tract infection and infections of the skin and skin structure.
Under the terms of the agreement, R-PR will codevelop sparfloxacin in this market in exchange for copromotion rights.
