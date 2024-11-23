CORANGE 2000: A REVIEW AND FUTURE STRATEGY

Corange, the parent company of Boehringer Mannheim and DePuy Orthapedics, has adopted a long- term strategic plan called Corange 2000, which is intended to guide the company through the remainder of the decade.

In preparation for this plan, said Max Link, who recently relinquished his role as chief executive of the firm (Marketletter June 20), the therapeutics division's management was relocated to the USA to take advantage of the slightly more "constructive" restructuring of the health care system there compared to "excessive governmental control in the European markets." However, noted Mr Link, the current problems in Europe are only part of an environment of change and consolidation taking place in the industry.

In accordance with the Corange 2000 strategic plan, said Mr Link, the company has identified five areas which hold the most significant potential for the future; diabetes, cardiovascular diseases/coagulation disorders, bone metabolism, infectious diseases/oncology and gene and cell therapies. In addition, he said, Corange will designate "turbo projects" in each area indicating high commitment of resources and skills which should ensure a lucrative product pipeline in the future.