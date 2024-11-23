Corange Acquires $4m Of GeneMedicine Stock

- Corange Ltd, parent company of the Boehringer Mannheim group, hasacquired $4 million of GeneMedicine common stock at $7.50 per share. This represents the third equity investment by Corange as part of the 1995 collaborative agreement between GeneMedicine and BM to develop gene medicines for the treatment of head and neck cancer and melanoma. Phase I trials in head and neck cancer patients with the first product from this joint venture, IL-2 Cancer Gene Medicine, have just received clearance from the US authorities.