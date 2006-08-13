Corcept's Corlux reduces psychotic features of MDD

The USA's Corcept Therapeutics says that recently-published Phase II clinical trail data demonstrate with statistical significance that more patients treated with its lead drug candidate Corlux (mifepristone) achieved a rapid and sustained reduction of the psychotic features of psychotic major depression than did patients treated with placebo.

The multicenter, 221-patient, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluated 600mg of Corlux administered once-daily over a period of seven days in patients with PMD. Patients were not allowed to receive any other antipsychotic or antidepressant medication for at least seven days prior to or during administration of the study drug.

The results showed that patients who received the agent were more likely than those on placebo to achieve a rapid and sustained reduction in psychosis as measured by a 30% reduction in the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale at day seven sustained to day 28 (p=0.041).