A commercial-stage company developing medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol.

Corcept has a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a wide variety of serious disorders.