Cushing's syndrome patients to receive safer drug options

New upcoming treatments for Cushing’s syndrome promise to improve patient’s quality of life, according to a new report from pharmaceutical intelligence company GlobalData, which found that Cushing’s syndrome patients can expect increasingly safe and effective pharmaceutical treatment options in the future, due to the expected launch of three late-stage pipeline molecules.
Cushing's syndrome is most commonly caused by a tumor in the pituitary gland, which produces large amounts of cortisol hormones. Current treatment options available for Cushing’s syndrome consist of surgery, radiation therapy and drug therapy, or a combination of these treatments.
Until last week, no US Food and Drug Administration approved drugs existed to treat Cushing’s syndrome, which means that the therapeutics market has been dominated by off-label drugs. Drug therapy is not generally considered the first line of treatment for the condition, but is primarily prescribed in cases of relapse or for patients who are unsuitable for surgery.
