Coreg Launched In The USA

Following approval earlier this month (Marketletter June 9), SmithKlineBeecham and Boehringer Mannheim have launched Coreg (carvedilol) for the treatment of hypertension and congestive heart failure in the USA.
The drug, which has beta-blocking and vasodilating properties, is the first new treatment for CHF to be launched in the USA for 14 years. Carvedilol is already approved for this indication in several non-US markets. A spokesman for the company said that the average wholesale price for Coreg is $150 per 100 tablets, regardless of indication.
