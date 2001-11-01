Corixa, Wyeth re-write adjuvant deal

Corixa and Wyeth Lederle Vaccines have extended their existing MPLadjuvant license agreement to include the former's Ribi-529 adjuvant, to be used in vaccines to prevent or treat a variety of diseases, including certain infections and one autoimmune disorder. Under the terms of the new agreement, Corixa will supply Wyeth with the Ribi-529 and MPL adjuvants in exchange for an undisclosed transfer price, and will also receive license fees, annual license and minimum royalty payments, plus royalties based on product sales. Further financial details were not disclosed.