Corporate Briefs On Chemex, Interneuron

- Interneuron Inc of Lexington, Massachusetts says it has acquired all the remaining shares of CPEC Inc not held by its majority-owned subsidiary Intercardia. Intercardia is developing bucindolol, a drug to treat congestive cardiac failure. The purchase price of this remaining 20% stake in CPEC is around 343,000 shares of Interneuron common stock.
- Tarrytown, New York-based Chemex Pharmaceuticals Inc's shareholders have approved a deal, now closed, for a merger with ACCESS Pharmaceuticals of Dallas, Texas. Kerry Gray will be president and chief executive of ACCESS, and Herbert McDade will be chairman. Other directors are Elizabeth Greetham, Michael Flinn and ACCESS founder David Ranney. Chemex, which has been traded on the NY Stock Exchange, has had its name changed to ACCESS, and will continue trading as the latter.
