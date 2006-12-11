Corruption in health care in LDCs "major problem"

Corruption in health care facilities is a major problem for less-developed countries, according to a presentation given at the campaigning organization Transparency International's 12th International Anti-Corruption Conference in Guatemala.

Roger Bate, a resident fellow at the US pro-business think-tank the American Enterprise Institute, reported that, with increases in health care budgets around the world, opportunities for corruption have grown in the sector. Dr Bate said: "a greater asymmetry of information between the professional (the doctor or hospital administrator) and the layman (patient) than in wealthy countries opens all sorts of opportunities for being prescribed the wrong treatment and procedures, or at least inappropriate billing."

Dr Bate listed absenteeism and "phantom employees" as seriously-affecting the effectiveness of clinics and hospitals in LDCs. In one Domincan Republic hospital, a check found 60% of physicians were not present.