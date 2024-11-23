Cortech 3rd quarter results

- Cortech recorded a 1995 third-quarter net loss of $3.6 million or $0.21 per share. In the first nine months of the year, the loss was $14.4 million or $0.81. The loss in both reporting periods was substantially reduced. The firm said that expenses were lower than a year ago because of a reduction in clinical trial activity. Revenues for the quarter were $1.3 million, up 36.4%. In the nine-month period they advanced 70.8% to $4.1 million. Restructuring was announced at Cortech in August this year.
