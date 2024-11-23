Cortech And Ono Amend Agreement

US firm Cortech has amended its 1995 agreement with the Japanese firmOno Pharmaceutical. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Ono will assume all responsibilities for research activities during the final six-month period of the three-year collaboration.
Ono will no longer be required to pay to Cortech $1.5 million in research funding which had been scheduled to offset the costs that Cortech would have incurred in the final six-month period, due to commence on September 14.
Meantime, in the first quarter of 1997, Cortech achieved revenues of $2.2 million, down from $3.9 million a year earlier. Expenses were $3.1 million, down 30%. The net loss for the quarter grew to $897,000 from $561,000, with a loss per share of $0.05, compared with $0.03.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze