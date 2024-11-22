Cortech Lodges IND For Sulfasim

Cortech has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration to begin trials with its lead antigen-specific immunomodulator, Sulfasim, for the prevention of sulfamethoxazole allergy in HIV-infected patients.
The company says that a sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim combination is the drug of choice for the treatment or prevention of Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia, the most frequent opportunistic infection in AIDS patients. Unfortunately, it adds, as many as 60% of patients receiving the combination experience adverse reactions to the sulfamethoxazole component of the combination.
The adverse reactions are believed to be due to antisulfamethoxazole antibodies that are formed in response to the drug. In preclinical studies, Sulfasim blocked immune system recognition of the drug so that no antibodies were generated. The Phase I/II trials be will carried out under the auspices of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze