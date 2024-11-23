Cortecs Closer To Osteoporosis Kit

Cortecs International has developed a working prototype of its candidate osteoporosis kit, which detects collagen breakdown in whole blood. This is the first major milestone for the project and demonstrates the feasibility of combining Cortecs' point-of-care diagnostics technology with the bone marker technology developed by partner Osteometer BioTech. Osteometer's Cross Laps technology was found to be the most accurate predictor of hip fracture, after correction of variables, out of five candidate osteoporosis markers tested in the recent EPIDOS study.