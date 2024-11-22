Cortecs Deal With Boeh Mannheim

Cortecs has signed an exclusive worldwide (excluding Canada) distribution agreement with Boehringer Mannheim Diagnostics for Cortecs' laboratory-based ELISA assay for the detection of Helicobacter pylori antibodies in blood serum.

Boehringer Mannheim will carry out clinical performance studies and distribute the product, registering it where necessary. The test has already been launched in the UK by Cortecs as Helisal (serum). Terms were not disclosed. Cortecs also recently entered into an agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo for the distribution of the rapid doctor's office version of the Helisal test in Japan.