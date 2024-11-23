Cortecs Furthers Clinical Trials

Cortecs International of the UK has released updated information regarding the status of the company's clinical trials.
The second stage of a Phase I trial to investigate the safety of oral insulin has been completed in six healthy patients. The mean insulin blood level rose and declined more slowly in treated subjects compared to those who received placebo; both groups were also given an intravenous injection of glucose solution. Mean glucose levels also declined more rapidly with oral insulin, as did C peptide levels, a marker for insulin levels. Results support data from animal studies and from fasting healthy subject trials. Further trials are expected to begin in early 1997 with an encapsulated form of oral insulin in both healthy and diabetic subjects.
Oral Salmon Calcitonin Turning to Cortecs' oral salmon calcitonin for osteoporosis, the company has been investigating the fact that there is large diurnal variation in bone marker excretion, obtained from a study in healthy elderly patients, which may affect time of calcitonin administration. In a recent Phase I trial conducted by Cortecs and using injectable calcitonin, morning or evening dosing was found to be equally efficacious in reducing bone turnover.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze