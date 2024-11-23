Cortecs' Oral Insulin Takes Step Forwards

Cortecs has reported early clinical data from its Macrulin (oralinsulin) program which suggest that the system can deliver insulin effectively and lower blood glucose in patients with type II diabetes.
Data from the Phase IIa study came from just six patients (on safety grounds), but provided preliminary evidence that Macrulin achieved a dose-related reduction in blood glucose, and an accompanied increase in serum insulin levels. Macrulin at doses of 200IU, 400IU and 800IU or placebo were given to fasting subjects, and at all doses Macrulin achieved glucose reductions over the six-hour study period.
No episodes of hypoglycemia were observed, and C-peptide levels were consistent with a response due to exogenous administration of insulin, rather than endogenous production. Michael Flynn, Cortecs' president, said that Macrulin's route of administration, with delivery directly to the liver, could provide better control and fewer side effects than injected or inhaled insulin.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
