Cortecs Plans To Raise L20M From Private Placing

Cortecs International is going ahead with a private placement of around 5.7 million new ordinary fully-paid shares, aiming to raise additional capital of some L20 million ($30.2 million). This is also expected to enhance the company's global shareholder base.

Primarily, the new funds will be used to bring forward and develop existing and additional applications of Cortecs' oral delivery platforms. It has already released positive Phase II trials for its oral delivery technology for calcitonin in the treatment of osteoporosis and positive results for its open Phase I/II trials for its oral therapeutic vaccine against Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Marketletters passim).

The new shares will rank pari passu with existing shares. An application will be made to trade the shares on the Australian and London stock exchanges.