Cortecs Signs Third Calcitonin Agreement

Cortecs International has appointed Ferrer International SA as amarketing partner for its oral calcitonin product in Ferrer's home market, Spain. It is the third licensee for the product, in Phase II/III trials, after Towa Pharmaceuticals of Japan and Teva Pharmaceuticals of Israel.

Cortecs estimates that the Spanish market for injectable calcitonin is worth $75 million annually. Oral calcitonin could make rapid market share gains against injectable forms if its early promise holds out. A first filing is scheduled for the spring.