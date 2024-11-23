Cortecs To Move Primary Listing To London

Since its listing on the London Stock Exchange in 1994, CortecsInternational, which has had a primary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange since 1986, has increased its capital base substantially, with new capital emanating from the UK and other European investors.
In addition, most of the firm's business is carried out in the UK, which has prompted the group to establish a new firm, Cortecs plc, in the UK as its parent and holding company, with a primary listing on the LSE, in order to maximize its opportunities, it has said. Cortecs plc ordinary shares will also be traded on the ASE and the Nasdaq.
