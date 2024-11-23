Cortex' Ampalex Improves Memory

Ampalex (ampakine or CX-516) can accelerate impulses between neurons and seems to significantly improve memory in humans, according to a US researcher. The announcement was made at the Society for Neurosciences meeting in the USA by Gary Lynch of the University of California at Irvine, who is also a shareholder in Cortex Pharmaceuticals, the company which licenses the drug.
CX-516 acts by stimulating the AMPA glutamate receptors in the brain, which facilitates glutamatergic neurotransmission between nerve cells. It was discovered by Dr Lynch and colleagues at UCI in 1991.
Dr Lynch told the meeting that memory tests were conducted on a range of individuals, aged 20-70, who received a low dose of the drug. Tests involving 65-70 year-old men produced some striking results; the men achieved scores near the range of young people. In some of the memory tests younger individuals were assessed, and even these showed improvements of up to 20%. The results of the trials will be published in the journal Experimental Neurology in January.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze