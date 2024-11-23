Cortex' Ampalex Positive For Learning And Memory

A Karolinska Hospital study in Sweden has found that Cortex Pharmaceuticals' product Ampalex (CX516) is safe and well-tolerated, and has positive effects on learning and memory. This was revealed in the results of the third in a series of double-blind, placebo-controlled human studies with Ampalex, which is being developed for the potential treatment of memory deficits in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

The study involved 24 healthy young volunteers and was conducted under the direction of the hospital's Martin Ingvar. The 12-volunteer placebo group received placebo on all study days (one to five), while the 12-volunteer drug group received 300mg of Ampalex orally on days two and three and placebo on days one, four and five.

Significant improvements in performance on measures of learning and memory were noted in the drug-treated group, and on a picture association task these volunteers had significantly better delayed recall than those receiving placebo.