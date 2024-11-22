Corticotrophin-Releasing Factor Shows Promise In Arthritis

Corticotrophin-releasing factor appears to reduce joint inflammation and is well-tolerated when given to patients with rheumatoid arthritis, according to a pilot Phase I/II study. Neurobiological Technologies, a US firm developing CRF for this indication, said that six patients in an open-label, dose-escalation trial received CRF three times daily for three days. Five of the six patients were evaluable, and all five had reductions in the number of painful and swollen joints, as well as improvements in patient and physician global assessments. Two patients had benefit which was maintained for more than two months after CRF treatment. A 100-patient Phase II study will begin in first-quarter 1996.

The company has also announced that it is to develop memantine, a non-competitive, low-affinity NMDA receptor antagonist, as a neuroprotectant. Phase II trials of oral memantine in patients with AIDS-related dementia and neuropathic pain will begin in 1996. Memantine is already on the market in some countries (through Merz) for Parkinson's disease and spasticity.