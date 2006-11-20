CORvalen improves symptoms of CFS

Following a recent announcement by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that chronic fatigue syndrome is a major public health concern, the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine has published a study unveiling a new and promising treatment for the condition.
The open-label feasibility study, conducted by Jacob Teitelbaum, medical director of the USA's Fibromyalgia and Fatigue Centers, found that a full two-thirds of patients reported symptom improvement in the first 12 days following a course of CORvalen, a supplement developed by Bioenergy Life Science that contains the unique sugar D-ribose, as well as DNA, RNA and adenosine triphosphate.
According to Dr Teitelbaum's findings, the average improvement in energy for those on CORvalen was 45%, and quality of life improved an average of 30%. Patients reported less muscle soreness and stiffness, better ability to overcome fatigue, as well as simply feeling better. Some experts believe FMS and CFS patients suffer from cellular energy depletion. Privately held, Minneapolis-based life sciences company Bioenergy believes that CORvalen D-ribose could work by providing metabolic support to accelerate cellular energy recovery and normal cellular functioning. "The results are outstanding for a single entity product," noted Dr Teitelbaum.
