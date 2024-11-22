Corvas' NIF Reduces Brain Injury In Stroke

A novel agent with anti-inflammatory properties, neutrophil inhibitory factor, has been shown to significantly reduce brain injury in an animal model of stroke, according to data reported at the 17th International Symposium on Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism in Cologne, Germany.
NIF is being developed by Corvas International, a biopharmaceutical company based in California, USA. The company discovered NIF via its program to evaluate products from natural sources, in this case the hookworm Ancylostoma caninum. Working on the premise that these parasitic worms reside in the host for extended periods of time without eliciting significant cellular responses, Corvas attempted to isolate substances from the worms which were capable of blocking immune functions. NIF was subsequently identified, cloned and expressed by recombinant DNA techniques.
Animal Data The animal data were presented by Michael Chopp of the department of neurology at the Henry Ford Health Science Center in Detroit. The administration of recombinant NIF in a model of cerebral ischemia resulted in a 48% reduction in lesions in treated rats compared to untreated controls. "This agent produced a very profound reduction in lesions, suggesting that recombinant NIF may provide significant protection against brain injury following a stroke," said Dr Chopp.
