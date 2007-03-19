Cosmo prices shares at 20 Swiss francs

Lainate, Italy-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals says that the offer price for its ordinary shares on the main segment of the SWX Swiss Exchange has been set at 20 francs per share.

The underwriting syndicate, consisting of Bank Sal Oppenheim jr & Cie (Switzerland) and Lehman Brothers International (Europe), is placing a total of 2,675,000 shares to be issued by Cosmo. The base offering size has been fixed at 2,326,100 shares. An over-allotment option has also been granted by Cosmo to the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners to purchase up to 348,900 additional shares at the offer price, which is exercisable until April 11.

The first trading day for Cosmo shares on the main board of the SWX Swiss Exchange is expected to be on March 12, starting at approximately 11am, under the symbol COPN.