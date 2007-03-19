Cosmo prices shares at 20 Swiss francs

Lainate, Italy-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals says that the offer price for its ordinary shares on the main segment of the SWX Swiss Exchange has been set at 20 francs per share.
The underwriting syndicate, consisting of Bank Sal Oppenheim jr & Cie (Switzerland) and Lehman Brothers International (Europe), is placing a total of 2,675,000 shares to be issued by Cosmo. The base offering size has been fixed at 2,326,100 shares. An over-allotment option has also been granted by Cosmo to the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners to purchase up to 348,900 additional shares at the offer price, which is exercisable until April 11.
The first trading day for Cosmo shares on the main board of the SWX Swiss Exchange is expected to be on March 12, starting at approximately 11am, under the symbol COPN.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze