Cost Containment And The French Pharma Industry

All parties in the French health care system need to prepare themselves for change, as government health care cost controls will be aimed at both patients and physicians. There will also be significant impact on the volume of drugs consumed, according to a new report from Datamonitor - Customer Paradigms: The New Decision Makers - which is available through the offices of the Pharma Marketletter (priced at $2,995); reports are also available on the UK, Italy, Germany and Japan.
The French government is set to become the most powerful decision-maker in the French market as it takes an increasingly interventionalist role in both the volume and the pricing of pharmaceuticals.
In the past, both physicians and patients have enjoyed a great freedom of choice within the French health care system, says Datamonitor. Physicians have had few, if any, budgetary restraints, and patients have been free to consult any physician with unlimited frequency. But this freedom of choice is now being reduced in order to cut costs. All the measures are aimed at reducing the unnecessary consultations and prescribing which currently occur with such regularity in France.
