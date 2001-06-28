Cost/efficacy studies viewed by Sweden

Sweden's National Social Insurance Board, the RFV, which reviews andsets the prices of pharmaceutical products, has issued a directive saying it will consider the health-economics value of medicines when determining their prices, reports the country's drug manufacturers association LIF.

The RFV points out that cost-efficiency is to be sought. Therefore, the health effects for the patient and the influences of the drug on pharmaceutical costs overall are to be assessed, among other parameters.

It is not compulsory in Sweden for pharmaceutical companies to include health economics data in their applications for drug price determination, notes the LIF. However, it adds, despite this, it is the rule rather than the exception that some form of support documentation concerning cost/benefits is included in submissions. It also notes that in the RFV's recent study of 59 drugs that had been priced by the board, 50 had supplied health economics determinations.