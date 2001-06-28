Cost/efficacy studies viewed by Sweden

Sweden's National Social Insurance Board, the RFV, which reviews andsets the prices of pharmaceutical products, has issued a directive saying it will consider the health-economics value of medicines when determining their prices, reports the country's drug manufacturers association LIF.
The RFV points out that cost-efficiency is to be sought. Therefore, the health effects for the patient and the influences of the drug on pharmaceutical costs overall are to be assessed, among other parameters.
It is not compulsory in Sweden for pharmaceutical companies to include health economics data in their applications for drug price determination, notes the LIF. However, it adds, despite this, it is the rule rather than the exception that some form of support documentation concerning cost/benefits is included in submissions. It also notes that in the RFV's recent study of 59 drugs that had been priced by the board, 50 had supplied health economics determinations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze