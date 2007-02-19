Thursday 21 November 2024

Cox Report on EU health care finance published

19 February 2007

A year-long study of the future of European health care has been presented to the European Commission. The document, titled: Financing Sustainable Healthcare in Europe, brings together experts from the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, academic centers the INSEAD and the London School of Economics and was supported in partnership by the Luxembourg Ministry of Health, Finland's Innovation Fund Sitra and global drug giant Pfizer. The report focuses on four critical elements: equity and efficiency; value for money in health care; patient empowerment and efficient health outcomes; and sustainable health financing in southeast Europe.

Pat Cox, a former President of the European Parliament who also chaired the study's team of experts, expressed the rationale of the report as "to sustain and improve health care quality in Europe, we need to focus as much on spending wisely as on spending more."

The Cox Report's recommendations address the need for equitable access to health care while aiming to improve efficiency by four avenues: a controlled increase in patient cost-sharing; increasing the competitive bidding for hospital contracts; greater vertical coordination and integration of health services contracts; and competition in the provision of insurance to groups of patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze