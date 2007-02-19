Cox Report on EU health care finance published

A year-long study of the future of European health care has been presented to the European Commission. The document, titled: Financing Sustainable Healthcare in Europe, brings together experts from the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, academic centers the INSEAD and the London School of Economics and was supported in partnership by the Luxembourg Ministry of Health, Finland's Innovation Fund Sitra and global drug giant Pfizer. The report focuses on four critical elements: equity and efficiency; value for money in health care; patient empowerment and efficient health outcomes; and sustainable health financing in southeast Europe.
Pat Cox, a former President of the European Parliament who also chaired the study's team of experts, expressed the rationale of the report as "to sustain and improve health care quality in Europe, we need to focus as much on spending wisely as on spending more."
The Cox Report's recommendations address the need for equitable access to health care while aiming to improve efficiency by four avenues: a controlled increase in patient cost-sharing; increasing the competitive bidding for hospital contracts; greater vertical coordination and integration of health services contracts; and competition in the provision of insurance to groups of patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze