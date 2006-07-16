Cozart debuts Spinlab DoA

Oxfordshire, UK-based Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, has announced the launch of the Cozart-Spinlab Drugs of Abuse (DoA) product range which allows the rapid automated laboratory testing of both saliva (oral fluid) and urine samples for drugs of abuse. These test kits will run on the group's Spinlab range of laboratory instruments as well as other clinical chemistry analyzers, allowing high volume testing.

The new saliva tests are optimized to measure in the parts per billion range and are the first homogeneous kits to meet the low detection limits dictated by this sample type. A key component of the product is a new saliva collection system developed at Cozart that ensures these low levels of drug are not lost during collection. The new collector provides a quick and convenient method of obtaining a sample allowing this to be easily processed and tested at the laboratory.

The new Cozart-Spinlab product range will be manufactured by Cozart's subsidiary in Spain, Spinreact SA. Product optmization was undertaken in both the UK and Spain, exploiting Cozart's drugs of abuse expertise and Spinreact's proficiency in developing products to service its clinical laboratory customer base.