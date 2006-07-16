Cozart debuts Spinlab DoA

Oxfordshire, UK-based Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, has announced the launch of the Cozart-Spinlab Drugs of Abuse (DoA) product range which allows the rapid automated laboratory testing of both saliva (oral fluid) and urine samples for drugs of abuse. These test kits will run on the group's Spinlab range of laboratory instruments as well as other clinical chemistry analyzers, allowing high volume testing.
The new saliva tests are optimized to measure in the parts per billion range and are the first homogeneous kits to meet the low detection limits dictated by this sample type. A key component of the product is a new saliva collection system developed at Cozart that ensures these low levels of drug are not lost during collection. The new collector provides a quick and convenient method of obtaining a sample allowing this to be easily processed and tested at the laboratory.
The new Cozart-Spinlab product range will be manufactured by Cozart's subsidiary in Spain, Spinreact SA. Product optmization was undertaken in both the UK and Spain, exploiting Cozart's drugs of abuse expertise and Spinreact's proficiency in developing products to service its clinical laboratory customer base.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze