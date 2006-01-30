Cozart in abuse test deal with Philips

Oxfordshire, UK-based medical diagnostics firm Cozart has signed a joint development agreement with Magnetic Biosensors, a business initiative within the Healthcare Incubator of Philips Corporate Technologies, to develop a new biosensor system to test for drugs of abuse.
The collaboration is aimed at providing police forces and the drug testing industry with the next generation of saliva drug testing system with a lightweight hand-held saliva-based drug testing kit, enabling rapid detection of drugs of abuse in saliva such as cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine, ecstasy and heroin.
Under the terms of the joint development agreement, which will last an initial 18 months, Cozart will be responsible for the drugs-of-abuse testing product development and marketing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze