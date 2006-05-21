Cozart launches saliva-based drug detection system

Oxfordshire, UK-headquartered Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, says that it will be launching its new on-site saliva drug testing product line, the Cozart Drug Detection System, at the RBS Williams F1 Conference Center in Oxfordshire on May 19.

The patented DDS is an enhanced on-site drug detection system enabling the fast and accurate sampling of oral fluid (saliva) for the presence of drugs, the firm notes. Test panels are configured to test up to five drugs from cannabis, ecstasy, methamphetamine, methadone and amphetamine, in addition to cocaine, crack and heroin. This improved immunochemistry is coupled with accurate analysis, interpretation, electronic display, storage and printing of results from the DDS instrument, it adds. The sampling typically takes 30 seconds combined with rapid analysis time using a disposable test cartridge: 90 seconds to test for both Class A drugs heroin and cocaine and five minutes for the detection of five drug groups.