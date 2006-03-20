Cozart names Elitech as French distributor

UK-based medical diagnostics company Cozart says that it has appointed Elitech Group to act as its distributor for France through its subsidiary Elitech France SAS.

Elitech will sell Cozart's broad portfolio of drugs-of-abuse testing products, including the Cozart RapiScan oral fluid on-site drug testing system, the Cozart microplate Elisa drug testing kits, and point-of-care urine drug kits to the police, laboratories and other markets. Cozart will continue to sell directly to the French customs authorities.

The UK firm says that Elitech Group is the largest independent in vitro diagnostic supplier in France, employing 138 people, and has turnover of around 28.0 million euros ($33.4 million) for the past 12 months. Elitech France employs 58 people based in France including 30 field-based sales personnel and will give geographical reach for sales and sales support across the whole of France. This will be supported by Cozart's technical and sales personnel including Cozart's international operations director, Paul Kennedy, who is based in Paris.