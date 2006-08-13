Cozart purchases Sweden's HL Scandinavia

Oxfordshire, UK-based medical-diagnostics company Cozart says that it has purchased Sweden's HL Scandinavia AB, a specialist in drug abuse urine testing, for 13.23 million Swedish kronor ($1.9 million), primarily to allow it greater access to the local drug testing market. Cozart said that the deal, which follows its acquisition of Medib Scandinavian in June last year, would position it as Sweden's leading drug tester, with a client base of 600 hundred, adding that this would provide an appropriate platform for the launch of its new on-site detection system, Cozart DDS. The UK firm went on to say that it would finance the deal by a placement of ordinary shares.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze