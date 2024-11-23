CPAC Approves Six Drugs In Japan

The Japanese Executive Committee of the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council approved six new drugs at its meeting earlier this month, reports Pharma Japan.
Ono Pharma received its first world approval for Onon (prankulast hydrate) for the treatment of bronchial asthma. The company claims the drug has vascular smooth muscle contracting, vascular permeability enhancing and mucosal secretion increasing actions. According to the firm, Onon works by selectively blocking sites bound to leukotriene receptors which are implicated in the pathogenesis of inflammation and allergies.
Ono added that the product has a better efficacy than Azeptin (azelastin HCl: Eisai) and has a similar safety profile. Fuji Chemical Industries will comarket the drug as Onon capsules and Amagasaki Chemical Industries will comanufacture the bulk agent.
