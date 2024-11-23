CPHI India brings together South Asian pharma professionals to discover the latest innovations and connect face-to-face. Benefit from content sessions to expand expertise, find solutions, and network.

Attendees can expect a global network of pharma professionals at CPHI & PMEC India. Opportunities to connect with thousands of industry leaders and expanding ones network with opportunities to learn, innovate, and collaborate online and in-person. CPHI facilitates opportunities to grow business and develop meaningful connections at the heart of pharma in India.