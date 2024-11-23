CPHI India

Attendees can expect a global network of pharma professionals at CPHI & PMEC India. Opportunities to connect with thousands of industry leaders and expanding ones network with opportunities to learn, innovate, and collaborate online and in-person. CPHI facilitates opportunities to grow business and develop meaningful connections at the heart of pharma in India.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze