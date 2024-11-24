CPHI Korea provides an efficient platform where exhibitors can do business with decision makers from the domestic market, offering you the opportunity to accomplish months' of business and relationship-building over the course of just a few days.
The event seeks to provide a dynamic meeting place where pharmaceutical suppliers, purchasers and decision makers get together for three days of uninterrupted business. Exhibiting companies showcase products from across the entire pharma supply chain: from ingredients and contract services, through to machinery and biopharmaceuticals.
