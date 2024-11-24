Sunday 24 November 2024

CPHI Korea

Visit event website
27 August 202429 August 2024
Seoul, South KoreaCOEX Convention & Exhibition Center
A leading pharma event in the Asian Region which covers a variety of fields in the industry.

CPHI Korea provides an efficient platform where exhibitors can do business with decision makers from the domestic market, offering you the opportunity to accomplish months' of business and relationship-building over the course of just a few days.

The event seeks to provide a dynamic meeting place where pharmaceutical suppliers, purchasers and decision makers get together for three days of uninterrupted business. Exhibiting companies showcase products from across the entire pharma supply chain: from ingredients and contract services, through to machinery and biopharmaceuticals.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze