CPMP Position On 3rd Generation Contraceptives

The European Commission's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Productshas released a "position statement" which highlights the risk of venous thromboembolism in women using third-generation oral contraceptives, those containing desogestrel or gestodene as the progestin component, compared to women using second-generation OCs which contain levonorgestrel, lynestrol or norethisterone.
It says that data from seven clinical trials have demonstrated different levels of risk. The first four studies showed a two-fold increase in risk, which was statistically significant in three. In the further three trials, one has been reported as an interim analysis, it says, while one was significant and the other one not.
Risk Of Stroke? It adds that, in Europe anyway, there is no hard and fast evidence that women under 35 years of age taking OCs containing 30-40mcg of ethinylestradiol, are at an increased risk of stroke, unless they are smokers or suffer from high blood pressure. Furthermore, the type or dose of progestagen used does not have any impact on risk of stroke.
