CPMP Reaffirms Third Generation Pill Safety

Third-generation oral contraceptives, the safety of which was the subject of a storm of controversy earlier this year, have been pronounced safe by the European Union's Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.
The CPMP issued a position statement on April 19 which recommended that no changes be made in the use of these products. The announcement follows six months of debate over whether the third-generation products were associated with a higher risk of venous thrombosis than the earlier second-generation products (Marketletters passim).
Dutch Authorities Follow Suit After the CPMP delivered its opinion, the Dutch health authorities also issued a statement indicating that there is no need to change prescription guidelines for the products. "General practitioners and pharmacists have been made sufficiently aware of the problems and risks mentioned in recent publications," said the Dutch Ministry of Health. However, the German Federal Drug Institute has recommended that these products be contraindicated in the case of first users under 30.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze