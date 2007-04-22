CROs co-marketing agreement offers wider ranging animal testing

Porsolt & Partners Pharmacology, a France-based contract research organization providing specialized animal pharmacology research services over a wide range of therapeutic domains, has signed a co-marketing agreement with Singapore-based preclinical CRO, Maccine. The latter provides contract services in pharmacology (safety and efficacy) in non-human primates.

Under the terms of this agreement, the two companies will promote their collective preclinical contract research service lines to the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

For Porsolt & Partners Pharmacology, Martine Lemaire, senior director of scientific and business development explained: "this strategic partnership will bring new and compelling synergies to our business. Providing a full package of flexible and tailored quality solutions is the key to satisfaction of our sponsors. Porsolt & Partners Pharmacology is committed to staying at the forefront of its field of acknowledged expertise and Maccine's positioning with primate research will extend our range of services in pharmacology and enable us to better meet the needs of our sponsors."