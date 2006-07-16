Crucell and DSM reveal Invitrogen as first partner

Biotechnology company Crucell NV andfellow Netherlands-based technology partner DSM Biologics have said that Invitrogen, a life sciences products and services provider, will become the first company to enter the partnership's PER.C6 licensing business Vendor Network for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.
Through its PD-DirectTM services, Invitrogen has extensive experience with the PER.C6 technology and will offer licensees the benefit of expertise developed as a leader in clone-generation services. Moreover, Invitrogen will continue to develop and optimize clone-generation solutions specifically tailored to the PER.C6 human cell line.
The Vendor Network was created to develop and provide high-quality biotechnology tools and services specifically tailored to PER.C6. It will consist of carefully-selected leading tool and service providers offering, for example, PER.C6 clone generation programs, medium, bioreactor and other production equipment and devices, and process development services.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze