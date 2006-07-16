Crucell and DSM reveal Invitrogen as first partner

Biotechnology company Crucell NV andfellow Netherlands-based technology partner DSM Biologics have said that Invitrogen, a life sciences products and services provider, will become the first company to enter the partnership's PER.C6 licensing business Vendor Network for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Through its PD-DirectTM services, Invitrogen has extensive experience with the PER.C6 technology and will offer licensees the benefit of expertise developed as a leader in clone-generation services. Moreover, Invitrogen will continue to develop and optimize clone-generation solutions specifically tailored to the PER.C6 human cell line.

The Vendor Network was created to develop and provide high-quality biotechnology tools and services specifically tailored to PER.C6. It will consist of carefully-selected leading tool and service providers offering, for example, PER.C6 clone generation programs, medium, bioreactor and other production equipment and devices, and process development services.