Crucell tests safety of three flu vaccs

Leiden, Netherlands-based biotechnology company Crucell NV has commenced a large randomized, observer-blind and dose-ranging study to test its vaccine against avian influenza virus in humans. The trial, performed in collaboration with a team based in Leicester, UK, will oversee the vaccination of 560 healthy adults.
Crucell stated that three types of vaccine will be tested for safety and immunogenicity: its non-adjuvanted whole virion vaccine, an alum-adjuvanted whole virion vaccine and a virosomal subunit vaccine, all based on the H9N2 virus. The whole virion vaccine will be administered by both intramuscular and intradermal routes.
The firm noted that trials with potentially-pandemic subtypes of influenza A such as H9N2 can be used in support of a pandemic core dossier, and could form the basis for rapid approval by regulatory authorities worldwide of a vaccine against an actual pandemic threat once it emerges.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze