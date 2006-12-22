Crucell unit gets EU grant for malaria vaccine

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell says that the European Union had awarded a grant to its subsidiary toward the development of a Malaria vaccine. The 1.7 million-euro ($2.2 million) award was given to a consortium of four leading groups in the field of malaria research including Etna Biotech, a fully-owned Crucell group company, which is based in Catania, Italy. The malaria vaccine will be based on Crucell's recombinant paramyxovirus technology.
Reinhard Glueck, Etna's chief executive, said "the EU grant is by no doubt an important step toward the development of a much-needed vaccine."
The family of paramyxoviruses includes common disease agents such as measles, mumps and para-influenza. Live recombinant vaccines against these diseases have greatly contributed to their reduction, especially in developed countries. The use of live recombinant viruses in vaccines thus represents a well-established method of conferring immunity against the pathogen. With the advent of reverse genetics these viruses can also be used to introduce foreign genes, encoding foreign antigens, into their recombinant genome.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze