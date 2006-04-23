CRx-170 performs well in Ph II asthma study

USA-based CombinatoRx, a specialist in the development of new medicines built from synergistic combinations of approved drugs, says that it has seen positive results from a Phase II trial of its developmental asthma drug CRx-170.
The compound, which is a combination of low-dose budesonide and nortriptyline, has shown clinical benefit in the treatment of the condition, in terms of the FEV1 standard clinical measure of breathing capacity. The company added that the product was generally well-tolerated and that there were no serious events reported during the trial.
Alexis Borisy, president of the firm, said: "we are pleased to see the activity of CRx-170 where the low doses of these individual agents have not shown clinical activity, and we look forward to the continuing development of the CombinatoRx pipeline."
