Cryo-Cell to offer MPSC collection service

Researchers at USA-based Cryo-Cell International, one of the world's largest cord blood banks, say they have isolated a new type of adult stem cell with potential for treating a broad range of diseases in the future. The maternal placental stem cell (MPSC) is taken from the discarded placental tissue immediately after childbirth and, like stem cells recovered from umbilical cord blood, they may be collected without any risk to the mother or child, the firm noted.

Cryo-Cell is preparing to commercialize an exclusive new service involving collection and preservation of MPSCs from placental tissue at the time of birth. The new service will be based on the company's intellectual property associated with methods, processes and systems for the procurement, isolation, processing and cryopreservation of MPSCs. The firm plans to offer the service bundled with its U-Cord umbilical stem cell collection and storage services. Cryo-Cell hopes that the MPSC service will provide families with the unique opportunity to safeguard both the mother and her newborn with stem cells preserved for their future potential therapeutic utilization.

MPSCs have not, to date, been used in human therapies, however, researchers believe that they may serve as an alternative to embryonic stem cells in the development of human cellular therapies and for use in regenerative medicine associated with the donor (mother). In independent studies, MPSCs have successfully differentiated into several other cell types, including neural, bone and fat cells, Cryo-Cell stated.