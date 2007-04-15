Cryptopharma's CP-92 selected as clinical lead

Melbourne, Australia-based biotechnology firm Cryptopharma says that its inflammation drug candidate CP-92 has been chosen as a lead drug and will advance to the next stage of development after strong laboratory results, where it showed high levels of activity in animal models of inflammatory respiratory disease. The firm says that it will initially develop the agent for the treatment of acute inflammation associated with cystic fibrosis, the most common lethal genetic disease in caucasians, which affects 70,000 people worldwide and has no cure yet developed.
